Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€6.8bn
|€20bn-€23bn (i)
|32%
|Feb 23
Belgium
|€5bn
|€31bn (ii)
|16%
|Jan 31
Denmark
|Dkr12.2bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.7bn) (iii)
|19%
|Feb 21
Finland
|€3bn
|€11bn (iv)
|27%
|Feb 6
France
|€43.3bn
|€195bn (v)
|22%
|Feb 15
Germany
|€20bn
|€147bn (vi)
|14%
|Feb 20
