Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Belgium’s green debut set for next week

The Kingdom of Belgium’s first green bond will be launched next week following a two week roadshow.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:30 PM

Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, Crédit Agricole, ING and JP Morgan will run the books for the 15 year OLO. Price guidance has not yet been released but the transaction is expected to come to market next week.

The bond is expected to raise between €3bn and €5bn. BNP Paribas ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,631.56 13 12.63%
2 JPMorgan 7,267.09 8 10.64%
3 Barclays 6,912.22 7 10.12%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.90%
5 HSBC 4,881.02 6 7.14%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,600.88 26 14.11%
2 HSBC 11,973.58 17 10.83%
3 JPMorgan 11,557.79 19 10.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,047.71 21 8.18%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,869.90 16 8.02%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 13,370.01 16 9.80%
2 JPMorgan 11,417.11 19 8.37%
3 Citi 11,339.99 28 8.31%
4 NatWest Markets 9,152.73 8 6.71%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,464.56 15 6.20%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 30,577.65 79 9.56%
2 JPMorgan 28,159.87 97 8.81%
3 HSBC 22,010.99 58 6.88%
4 Barclays 20,312.29 39 6.35%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,261.21 27 5.40%