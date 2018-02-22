Watermark
Lantmännen launches Schuldschein as market heads North

Swedish agricultural co-operative Lantmännen launched a €100m dual currency Schuldschein on Friday, as the Schuldschein product makes ground in the Nordic region.

  By Silas Brown
  02:45 PM

The Swedish firm is guaranteeing the transaction, but it will be issued through its German subsidiary Lantmännen ek för. This makes the loans ECB-eligible, while possibly attracting German savings and co-operative banks. 

“We’ll hopefully be positively surprised by the diversity of investors interested,” said one banker familiar with ...

