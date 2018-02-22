Watermark
Canadian covered issuance considered

The outlook for Canadian covered bond supply in euros is not as grim as it seems, despite the fact that the nation’s lenders have already issued three quarters of what they supplied in euros In 2017, the cross currency basis swap is not particularly compelling and senior unsecured funding is cheap in dollars.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:00 PM

Only three Canadian banks graced the euro market in 2017 with a collective €3bn of covered bond supply. And with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia having already issued a combined €2.25bn in January, prospective supply looks dim by last year’s standards.

But 2017 was ...

