Vivat bonds tumble as Beijing takes control Outstanding bonds issued by Vivat NV, the Dutch insurance group, suffered on Friday morning after its parent company Anbang Insurance Group was seized by Chinese authorities — but a sale to a European firm could provide an upside for bondholders.

Vivat's parent company, Anbang, was seized by the Chinese state, and former chairman Wu Xiaohui was indicted by a Shanghai court for alleged fraud and embezzlement. The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said government officials would take control of Anbang for one year and that this would not change ...