Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Phoenix Group cheers capital markets with M&A financing

Phoenix Group, the UK life assurance fund consolidator plans to raise £1.5bn of underwritten debt to part-fund its £3.24bn cash and shares acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance business, in what is likely to be one of the biggest sterling acquisitions this year.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Mike Turner
  • 11:00 AM

Phoenix announced on Friday February 23 that it was in talks to buy the business, as the recently merged Standard Life Aberdeen exits the insurance industry. The deal could create a group with £240bn in life company assets.

“This transaction completes our transformation to a capital-light investment ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,686.31 243 8.66%
2 JPMorgan 59,127.56 243 7.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,868.57 171 6.35%
4 Barclays 49,446.96 145 6.06%
5 Deutsche Bank 43,011.01 162 5.27%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,359.72 13 13.16%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,833.35 12 11.01%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.12%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.48%
5 BNP Paribas 3,385.97 16 4.76%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,546.04 12 11.27%
2 JPMorgan 1,732.54 10 7.67%
3 Credit Suisse 1,727.84 7 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,465.10 11 6.49%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 5.69%