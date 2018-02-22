Fund managers back Redco’s short-dated note

Two Chinese issuers hit the international debt market on Thursday — Redco and leasing company Far East Horizon. But while the latter executed a five year dollar and three year dim sum trade, the former went short.Joint global co-ordinators Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank set ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.