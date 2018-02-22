Watermark
PACE lien delinquencies lower than property taxes, says DBRS

A study by DBRS published this week shows that residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) delinquency rates have been consistently lower than delinquency rates on residential property taxes, dispelling some of the uncertainty that has cropped up around borrower repayments in the budding sector.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 22 Feb 2018
DBRS compared aggregate delinquency rates of both single family residential and residential PACE assessments originated by Renovate America and Renew Financial in California starting from tax year 2013–2014 through the tax year of 2016–2017. Residential property tax delinquency rates ranged from 1.9% to 2.3%, versus 1.4% and 1.9% ...

