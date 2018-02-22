PACE lien delinquencies lower than property taxes, says DBRS

DBRS compared aggregate delinquency rates of both single family residential and residential PACE assessments originated by Renovate America and Renew Financial in California starting from tax year 2013–2014 through the tax year of 2016–2017. Residential property tax delinquency rates ranged from 1.9% to 2.3%, versus 1.4% and 1.9% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.