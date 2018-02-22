Watermark
Evidence builds of tighter green bond pricing

A new study of green bond pricing has stopped short of saying that green bond issuers can generally expect to get tighter new issue premiums. But the report’s lead author did say: “Green bond buyers can’t expect to receive a new issue premium — that is itself quite a bold statement.”

  • By Jon Hay
  • 22 Feb 2018
Caroline Harrison of the Climate Bonds Initiative, who has now led three reports on this topic, analysed green bonds issued in the third quarter of 2017. Of the 96 labelled green bonds issued globally, totalling $30.3bn, the CBI focused on dollar and euro investment grade issues of at ...

