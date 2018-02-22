Watermark
Clifden ups bid for RMAC bonds under threat of legal action

Investors have been urged to accept a beefed up tender offer from hedge fund Clifden IOM Holdings for several pre-crisis non-conforming UK RMBS deals from the RMAC shelf, despite originator Paratus AMC threatening legal action against anyone that goes along with Clifden's move.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 22 Feb 2018
Paratus AMC, now owned by Fortress, but previously a part of GMAC-RFC, told the market just before Christmas that it was considering calling the deals from the Residential Mortgage Acceptance Corp (RMAC) series, a UK non-conforming RMBS issued from 2003 to 2005, as well as the RMAC bonds ...

