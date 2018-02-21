Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LendingClub may sell ABS residuals, increase CLUB cert issuance

LendingClub executives said on a Tuesday earnings call that the company may look to sell the residual notes retained from a December 2017 securitization, and indicated the company’s intent to grow its CLUB whole loan certificate program.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 21 Feb 2018

Thomas Casey, CFO at LendingClub, did not rule out the possibility of selling residuals from a $330m prime loan securitization that was closed in December, but indicated that the company had “no plans” to do so immediately.

“We may find an opportunity to sell that in the future. We ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.36%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.88%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.09%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.65%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.41%