Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Eyeing rate risk, mutual funds load up on CLOs, CRT floaters

A Wells Fargo report on Wednesday showed that mutual bond funds favoured floating rate CLO, agency CMBS and agency credit risk transfer bonds in the fourth quarter of last year, with rate risk becoming a key driver of investor positioning.

  • By David Bell
  • 21 Feb 2018

The swing to floating rate structured products will likely gain more impetus following the latest Federal Open Market Committee minutes, which said that a number of participants indicated they had marked up their forecasts for economic growth in the near term, relative to the previous meeting in December.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.36%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.88%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.09%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.65%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.41%