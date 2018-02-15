Watermark
Paratus threatens legal action to thwart RMAC tender offer

Paratus AMC, the originator of the RMAC series of UK non-conforming RMBS bonds, has hit back at hedge fund Clifden IOM No.1’s attempt to seize control of the deals, hinting ominously at potential legal action. It is the latest chapter in a vicious tussle between the two entities for the right to gain control of the underlying mortgage collateral.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05:00 PM

Paratus AMC, formerly part of GMAC-RFC and now controlled by Fortress, said in a notice that it views “any action taken by any person…which purports to interfere with the optional redemption or the sale of the Mortgage Loans as an unlawful interference with its contractual rights.”

It warned ...

