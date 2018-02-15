Paratus threatens legal action to thwart RMAC tender offer Paratus AMC, the originator of the RMAC series of UK non-conforming RMBS bonds, has hit back at hedge fund Clifden IOM No.1’s attempt to seize control of the deals, hinting ominously at potential legal action. It is the latest chapter in a vicious tussle between the two entities for the right to gain control of the underlying mortgage collateral.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter