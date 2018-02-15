Volatility and Brexit good for business, says DB CEO

Net revenue in 2017 was up 3%, while adjusted operating costs fell by 1%, according to results released by Deutsche Boerse this week. But its subsidiary derivatives exchange Eurex suffered a 3% decline in net revenue."On the cyclical side, there was headwind, especially with Eurex index derivatives," said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.