Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BPCE and Nordea reinvigorate covered bond confidence

After the relatively lacklustre deal receptions seen at start of this week, transactions issued on Wednesday by Nordea and BPCE helped to revive covered bond market confidence, with the successes owed much to a thoughtful consideration of tenor and pricing strategies.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:30 PM

After Berlin Hyp was unable to tighten pricing from the initial level and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt only managed to attract a thinly oversubscribed order book, confidence over prospective deal execution had been dented. 

Yet on Wednesday Nordea and BPCE covered bond issuers managed to find strong demand for their ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,560.56 18 6.61%
2 Natixis 3,356.46 14 6.23%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.14%
4 UBS 2,689.30 14 4.99%
5 LBBW 2,680.25 13 4.97%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 15,879.71 54 6.91%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,775.66 42 6.87%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,764.67 66 6.86%
4 JPMorgan 15,640.16 50 6.81%
5 Citi 13,763.10 58 5.99%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,692.00 58 10.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,450.46 36 10.67%
3 JPMorgan 13,926.70 37 10.29%
4 Morgan Stanley 13,389.81 42 9.89%
5 Citi 12,466.23 46 9.21%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 3,073.07 11 9.75%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.46%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,239.57 9 7.11%
4 UBS 2,070.46 8 6.57%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,015.15 7 6.39%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 22.77%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 19.63%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,393.62 3 13.47%
4 Barclays 505.57 3 4.89%
5 JPMorgan 490.48 3 4.74%