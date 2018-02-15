BPCE and Nordea reinvigorate covered bond confidence

After Berlin Hyp was unable to tighten pricing from the initial level and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt only managed to attract a thinly oversubscribed order book, confidence over prospective deal execution had been dented.Yet on Wednesday Nordea and BPCE covered bond issuers managed to find strong demand for their ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.