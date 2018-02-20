HG Infra preps Rp4.6bn India listing

The issuer is an infrastructure construction, development and management company with a focus on road projects, including highways, bridges and flyovers.It is planning to float through an issue of Rp3bn in new equity and an offer-for-sale of 6m secondary shares. In total, the deal comprises 17.4m shares, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.