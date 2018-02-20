Watermark
Sprint to issue $1bn HY bond, clarifies ABS legal confusion

Wireless carrier Sprint mandated banks for a new $1bn eight year high yield bond on Tuesday. The company also clarified that its outstanding spectrum-backed ABS bonds do not conflict with covenants on its existing high yield bonds, ahead of anticipated new slug of paper from the securitization shelf.

  • By David Bell
  • 20 Feb 2018

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have been hired as joint bookrunners on the eight year, non-call for life deal. Price talk on the new notes is 7.75%, in from initial thoughts of 8%, according to analysts at CreditSights. 

The proceeds of the bond issue will be used for general ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,580.47 81 5.34%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,508.50 73 5.31%
3 JPMorgan 13,456.27 70 5.29%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,749.55 54 4.62%
5 BNP Paribas 10,870.50 49 4.28%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,332.16 20 11.82%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,298.25 18 9.53%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,869.21 10 6.36%
4 UniCredit 2,637.10 11 5.84%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,511.85 12 5.57%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 807.11 8 8.39%
2 Morgan Stanley 732.63 4 7.62%
3 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 6.83%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 6.01%
5 JPMorgan 572.76 6 5.96%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,480.54 32 9.18%
2 Citi 3,899.63 30 7.99%
3 Credit Suisse 3,582.10 24 7.34%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,129.35 23 6.41%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,721.10 26 5.58%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 5,027.03 18 9.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,039.27 17 7.66%
3 JPMorgan 2,756.29 10 5.23%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,627.52 12 4.99%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,602.36 8 4.94%