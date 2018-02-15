Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Australia’s mortgage proposals to improve bank credit risk, says Moody's

Revisions of mortgage risk weights proposed by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority are credit positive for the country’s banks. The revision may result in a higher composition of riskier loans in prospective capital relief RMBS trades, according to Moody’s.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:30 PM

On February 14, APRA published a discussion paper proposing a number of changes to the way risk weights are calculated across a range of assets including mortgages.

The proposals are credit positive for Australian banks “because they will improve the alignment of capital and asset ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 13.59%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 9,068.95 28 9.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,771.28 25 9.10%
4 JPMorgan 8,197.56 26 8.51%
5 RBC Capital Markets 4,569.28 13 4.74%