Clifden beefs up tender in last-ditch attempt to stop RMAC call Clifden IOM Holdings has beefed up its tender offer for several pre-crisis non-conforming RMBS issues, in a last-ditch attempt to fend off the redemption of the bonds by their originator. With the hedge fund offering 105, investors have every reason to hit the bid, but the clock is ticking, as the originator has already activated the call.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter