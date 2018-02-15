Clifden beefs up tender in last-ditch attempt to stop RMAC call

Paratus AMC, now owned by Fortress, but previously a part of GMAC-RFC, told the market just before Christmas that it was considering calling the deals from the Residential Mortgage Acceptance Corp (RMAC) series, a UK non-conforming RMBS issued from 2003 to 2005, as well as the RMAC bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.