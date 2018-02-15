Watermark
Energean's $500m IPO offers pure play on Mediterranean oil and gas

Energean, the oil and gas exploration company focused on the Eastern Mediterranean, plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange next month to finance to the development of gas fields off the coast of Israel.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel bookrunners. Rothschild is adviser to the company.

In an intention to float document published on Monday, Energean said it would raise $500m by placing new shares with institutional investors. Admission to the main market is expected in ...

