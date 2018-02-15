Energean's $500m IPO offers pure play on Mediterranean oil and gas Energean, the oil and gas exploration company focused on the Eastern Mediterranean, plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange next month to finance to the development of gas fields off the coast of Israel.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel bookrunners. Rothschild is adviser to the company. In an intention to float document published on Monday, Energean said it would raise $500m by placing new shares with institutional investors. Admission to the main market is expected in ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. In an intention to float document published on Monday, Energean said it would raise $500m by placing new shares with institutional investors. Admission to the main market is expected in ...