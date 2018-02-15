Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Spain set for long end

Spain has picked banks for its second deal of the year, looking towards the long end of the curve for the first time since May 2016.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:30 PM
The sovereign chose Barclays, BBVA, Citi, HSBC, Santander and Société Générale to run the books for a new October 2048 benchmark. Spain has not printed a benchmark with a tenor of more than 16 years since May 2016, when it raised €3bn with a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,394.14 11 11.95%
2 JPMorgan 7,267.09 8 11.75%
3 Barclays 5,917.57 6 9.56%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 8.73%
5 HSBC 3,886.37 5 6.28%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,200.88 23 13.91%
2 HSBC 11,373.58 16 11.14%
3 JPMorgan 11,057.79 18 10.83%
4 Goldman Sachs 8,869.90 16 8.69%
5 Deutsche Bank 8,634.69 12 8.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 11,752.52 14 9.65%
2 JPMorgan 11,003.56 18 9.04%
3 Citi 10,105.71 27 8.30%
4 NatWest Markets 8,769.53 7 7.20%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,330.41 10 6.84%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,231.16 72 9.55%
2 JPMorgan 26,979.42 88 9.13%
3 HSBC 19,913.06 51 6.74%
4 Barclays 17,765.06 33 6.01%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,261.21 27 5.84%