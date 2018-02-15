Spain set for long end

The sovereign chose Barclays, BBVA, Citi, HSBC, Santander and Société Générale to run the books for a new October 2048 benchmark. Spain has not printed a benchmark with a tenor of more than 16 years since May 2016, when it raised €3bn with a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.