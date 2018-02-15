Watermark
Prisa's 'transformational' rights offer ends 7.6 times covered

Prisa, the Spanish media group, has raised €563m to tackle its high debts after its rights issue finished more than seven times oversubscribed.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:00 PM

The 53 new shares for 10 old deal consisted of 469.35m shares and was 7.63 times covered. The €1.20 offer price gave a discount of 14.5% to the theoretical ex-rights price. Banco Santander and Morgan Stanley underwrote the transaction.

Prisa has faced pressure for months to raise ...

