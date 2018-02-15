Prisa's 'transformational' rights offer ends 7.6 times covered

The 53 new shares for 10 old deal consisted of 469.35m shares and was 7.63 times covered. The €1.20 offer price gave a discount of 14.5% to the theoretical ex-rights price. Banco Santander and Morgan Stanley underwrote the transaction.Prisa has faced pressure for months to raise ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.