Deutsche finds Pfandbrief solace as cold senior winds continue to swirl Deutsche Bank found fleeting funding consolation with a tightly priced Pfandbrief this week but, with a considerable funding requirement left to fill, the German bank is braced for a return to senior and subordinated markets where support is likely to be more flighty. Bill Thornhill reports.

