Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche finds Pfandbrief solace as cold senior winds continue to swirl

Deutsche Bank found fleeting funding consolation with a tightly priced Pfandbrief this week but, with a considerable funding requirement left to fill, the German bank is braced for a return to senior and subordinated markets where support is likely to be more flighty. Bill Thornhill reports.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 15 Feb 2018

The good news is that Deutsche is well on the way to meeting this year’s funding requirement and after this week’s €500m seven year covered bond it has met almost 30% of its annual need.

The bad news is that it still has a substantial amount to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,250.65 16 6.52%
2 Natixis 3,028.38 12 6.08%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.55%
4 LBBW 2,556.50 12 5.13%
5 HSBC 2,545.33 15 5.11%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,775.66 42 7.09%
2 JPMorgan 15,640.16 50 7.03%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,577.08 63 7.00%
4 Morgan Stanley 15,508.55 51 6.97%
5 Citi 13,628.95 56 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,504.41 55 10.75%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,450.46 36 10.71%
3 JPMorgan 13,926.70 37 10.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 13,389.81 42 9.92%
5 Citi 12,466.23 46 9.24%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,867.21 10 9.47%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.76%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,033.71 8 6.72%
4 LBBW 1,908.57 8 6.30%
5 UBS 1,864.60 7 6.16%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 25.50%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 21.99%
3 Barclays 505.57 3 5.47%
4 JPMorgan 490.48 3 5.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 439.82 3 4.76%