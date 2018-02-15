Watermark
EBA pushes for tougher hedging after Premier Oil splits risk transfer market

Premier Oil’s restructuring last year was a test for the risk transfer market, as the different synthetic securitizations exposed to the troubled firm reacted very differently. The European Banking Authority wants to see a tougher approach and more consistency in the market, which could hurt some firms’ ability to transfer risk.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 15 Feb 2018

The European Banking Authority’s discussion paper on risk transfer published last year recommends that synthetic securitizations used to hedge bank loan portfolios include three credit events, matching those in the Capital Requirements Regulation — failure to pay, bankruptcy, and restructuring.

The first two credit events are standard, but ...

