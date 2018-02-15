EBA pushes for tougher hedging after Premier Oil splits risk transfer market Premier Oil’s restructuring last year was a test for the risk transfer market, as the different synthetic securitizations exposed to the troubled firm reacted very differently. The European Banking Authority wants to see a tougher approach and more consistency in the market, which could hurt some firms’ ability to transfer risk.

