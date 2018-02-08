Watermark
GKN sets out final arguments against hostile Melrose bid

UK engineering group GKN has written a formal letter to its shareholders calling the £7bn+ debt-financed hostile takeover bid from industrial conglomerate Melrose 'low price and high risk', prompting yet another quick fire public response from the potential buyer.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 02:45 PM

Loans bankers are keeping a close eye on the unfolding public spat between the two companies’ boards, with bankers expecting the fresh debt raised to be “substantial”.

In response to the GKN letter, Melrose confirmed that it has debt lined up on investment grade terms to pay ...

