GKN sets out final arguments against hostile Melrose bid UK engineering group GKN has written a formal letter to its shareholders calling the £7bn+ debt-financed hostile takeover bid from industrial conglomerate Melrose 'low price and high risk', prompting yet another quick fire public response from the potential buyer.

Loans bankers are keeping a close eye on the unfolding public spat between the two companies’ boards, with bankers expecting the fresh debt raised to be “substantial”. In response to the GKN letter, Melrose confirmed that it has debt lined up on investment grade terms to pay ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. In response to the GKN letter, Melrose confirmed that it has debt lined up on investment grade terms to pay ...