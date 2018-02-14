Watermark
Go to Asia edition

IOSCO trumpets its concerns on complex retail derivs

The International Organization of Securities Commissions on Tuesday urged its members to “improve the practices” of firms offering complex derivatives to retail clients as it opened a consultation on the matter to the public.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 14 Feb 2018

The organisation, whose members regulate 95% of the world’s securities markets, proposed a number of measures that it suggested would improve retail investor understanding of binary options, contracts for difference and rolling-spot forex products.

Some of the measures proposed include leverage limits or minimum margin requirements, guarantees that investors ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,390.57 217 8.71%
2 JPMorgan 54,328.98 213 7.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,786.32 155 6.47%
4 Barclays 43,518.03 123 5.89%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,790.19 103 5.38%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,370.54 10 13.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 10.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,806.06 9 8.56%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 4.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,729.13 9 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 13.72%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 9.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,378.60 9 7.78%
4 Citi 1,285.41 7 7.25%
5 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.09%