Marble Point US CLO fund lists on LSE

Shares in US CLO manager Marble Point’s listed loan fund were admitted to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after the firm successfully closed a $42.5m initial public offering on Friday.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Feb 2018
The fund, Marble Point Loan Financing Limited, was admitted to trading on the specialist fund segment of the LSE on Tuesday. It has a market capitalisation of $205.7m. The firm announced last Friday it had raised gross proceeds of $42.5m through a placing of 42,500,001 new shares in ...

