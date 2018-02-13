Marble Point US CLO fund lists on LSE

The fund, Marble Point Loan Financing Limited, was admitted to trading on the specialist fund segment of the LSE on Tuesday. It has a market capitalisation of $205.7m. The firm announced last Friday it had raised gross proceeds of $42.5m through a placing of 42,500,001 new shares in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.