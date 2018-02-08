UK challenger lender TruFin floats for £70m on Aim

The company placed 36.84m new shares with institutional investors at an offer price of 190p. Macquarie Capital was bookrunner and adviser to the company.TruFin operates in London and New York and is a holding company created by Arrowgrass Capital Partners, a UK alternative investment manager, to make ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.