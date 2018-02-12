Watermark
Deutsche Bank to repay $3.7m to misled CMBS customers

The Securities and Exchange Commission has settled charges with Deutsche Bank over the misleading of customers of the price of US CMBS bonds, ordering the bank to repay over $3.7m to customers, on top of a $750,000 fine.

  • By David Bell
  • 12 Feb 2018
The case relates to activities on Deutsche Bank’s CMBS secondary trading desk between 2011 and 2015, during which time the SEC said the bank’s traders and sales personnel “false and misleading statements to customers in an effort to increase the difference between the [Deutsche Bank Securities Inc’s] ...

