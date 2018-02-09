LBBW reshuffles research team

Meißner has been promoted to head strategist at LBBW research, responsible for rates, currency, credit, equity, and commodity markets.
He takes over from Uwe Burkert, LBBW’s chief economist.
Alexandra Schadow has been promoted to head of cross-asset research, having previously been head of FIG, SSA, covered bonds and equity research.
LBBW research joined its equity and credit teams in 2015 to create the cross-asset research department, which has around 25 analysts.
A further 30 analysts work on macro-economics and strategy.
Meißner and Schadow both report to Burkert.