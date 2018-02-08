Funding scorecard: European supranationals and agencies

Sponsored content
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
European Sovereign Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount €m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Citi
|7,394.14
|11
|11.95%
|2
|JPMorgan
|7,267.09
|8
|11.75%
|3
|Barclays
|5,917.57
|6
|9.56%
|4
|NatWest Markets
|5,400.28
|4
|8.73%
|5
|HSBC
|3,886.37
|5
|6.28%
Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Citi
|11,500.88
|19
|12.76%
|2
|HSBC
|10,573.58
|15
|11.73%
|3
|JPMorgan
|9,757.79
|16
|10.82%
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|8,134.72
|11
|9.02%
|5
|Goldman Sachs
|7,870.03
|14
|8.73%
Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Barclays
|11,507.00
|13
|9.76%
|2
|JPMorgan
|10,696.03
|17
|9.07%
|3
|Citi
|9,899.96
|23
|8.40%
|4
|NatWest Markets
|8,613.52
|6
|7.31%
|5
|Goldman Sachs
|8,330.41
|10
|7.07%
Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|JPMorgan
|24,812.79
|78
|9.19%
|2
|Citi
|24,696.52
|60
|9.15%
|3
|HSBC
|18,431.56
|45
|6.83%
|4
|Barclays
|17,431.90
|30
|6.46%
|5
|Goldman Sachs
|16,261.34
|25
|6.02%