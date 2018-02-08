Corporate bond week ahead: Corp bonds stand firm amid equity turmoil

Fixed rate tenors ranged from 5.5 years to 20.5 years and on Friday morning traders were making bid and offer prices either side of the reoffer spreads on all the week’s new issues.“There is still a lot of cash out there,” said a London syndicate manager. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.