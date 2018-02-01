Watermark
‘Get ready’ for NPL addendum as Italian champs look to cut exposure

The European Central Bank’s addendum on non-performing loans (NPLs) will be published in March and could be implemented straight away, according to Danièle Nouy, chair of the body’s Supervisory Board. Meanwhile, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo progressed with plans to reduce NPL levels this week.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:30 PM

“We will publish the final addendum in March. So banks should get ready for it,” said Nouy at the annual press conference on ECB Banking Supervision on Wednesday.

The ECB published its addendum for consultation back in October, to accompany its guidance on provisioning for NPLs published in ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 53,074.97 186 8.02%
2 JPMorgan 46,880.35 186 7.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 41,298.81 135 6.24%
4 Barclays 39,663.52 106 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 37,943.72 95 5.74%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,110.20 7 16.06%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.54%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 10.68%
4 BNP Paribas 2,259.82 11 5.94%
5 ING 1,946.18 8 5.12%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 17.99%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 11.47%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 8.07%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 688.17 5 5.09%
5 Deutsche Bank 595.51 6 4.40%