‘Get ready’ for NPL addendum as Italian champs look to cut exposure The European Central Bank’s addendum on non-performing loans (NPLs) will be published in March and could be implemented straight away, according to Danièle Nouy, chair of the body’s Supervisory Board. Meanwhile, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo progressed with plans to reduce NPL levels this week.

