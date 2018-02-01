‘Get ready’ for NPL addendum as Italian champs look to cut exposure

“We will publish the final addendum in March. So banks should get ready for it,” said Nouy at the annual press conference on ECB Banking Supervision on Wednesday.The ECB published its addendum for consultation back in October, to accompany its guidance on provisioning for NPLs published in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.