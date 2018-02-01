Israel Electric cuts through vol to price with zero concession

IEC met investors on Monday and Tuesday this week, and while emerging market bonds were largely resilient amid the concurrent sell-off in global equities, the rout led lead managers Citi and JP Morgan to adopt a slightly more conservative starting point for the 10.5 year bond....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.