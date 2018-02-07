Watermark
Buyers say subprime auto ABS still has room to run

Bonds backed by car loans made to subprime borrowers have remained a hot sector of the securitization market, as buyers say the asset class cruised through broader market volatility this week and that spreads have room to grind tighter.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07 Feb 2018

Securitization players speaking with GlobalCapital this week were unfazed by the volatility that struck equity markets, pointing to the value of ABS as a “safe haven”.

“Structured finance seems to be weathering the market pretty well. There was equity volatility but was nothing much happening in ABS. On the ...

