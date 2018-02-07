Watermark
UniCredit cuts NPL exposure with completion of FINO

UniCredit on Wednesday announced the completion of the second phase of its “failure is not an option” (FINO) plan to reduce its non-performing loan exposure and obtain recognition of “Significant Risk Transfer” by the end of March.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 07 Feb 2018
This follows initial steps taken by the Italian bank last year in phase one of FINO, which utilised SPVs to transfer a €17.7bn non-performing portfolio (gross book value of €5.4bn) from its balance sheet. UniCredit retained a 49.9% interest in the transferred portfolio with the intention to reduce that to ...

