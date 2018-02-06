Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Navient brings first student loan refi deal

Student loan servicer Navient has rolled out a student loan refinancing securitization, the first such deal from the issuer since acquiring online student lender Earnest, as it moves away from loans originated via the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 06 Feb 2018
Navient announced last month that it would be shifting focus away from the now-defunct FFELP sector and toward the private student loan space. The company filed ABS-15G documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday afternoon for its upcoming deal, titled Navient Private Education Refi Loan Trust ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,721.40 22 12.91%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 5,497.24 16 9.19%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 6.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,989.34 16 6.67%
5 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 5.90%