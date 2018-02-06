Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Barings achieves tight print for latest European CLO

Equity investors expressed strong interest for the €509.25m Barings Euro CLO 2018-1, with the equity tranche four times oversubscribed according to a market source.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06 Feb 2018

The deal was arranged by Barclays and features a non-call period that expires in April 2020. Barings manages $304bn across all strategies as of year end 2017.

The €292.50m triple A tranche printed at 69bp over three month Euribor. This was 2bp inside another recent European CLO, the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,721.40 22 12.91%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 5,497.24 16 9.19%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 6.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,989.34 16 6.67%
5 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 5.90%