Ocado braves rough markets to raise £143m despite profit fall Ocado, the UK online grocer, raised £143m of fresh equity on Monday morning in an early day accelerated bookbuild led by Goldman Sachs and Numis Securities that finished “a few times covered”, according to a banker involved.

The leads wallcrossed investors beforehand, which gave them indications of demand for up to two thirds of the deal. Having launched the trade at around 7am in London, they got it covered before the UK market opened at 8am. The launch coincided with the presentation of Ocado’s ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Having launched the trade at around 7am in London, they got it covered before the UK market opened at 8am. The launch coincided with the presentation of Ocado’s ...