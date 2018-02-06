CDP happy to support Italy from the ground up

: A number of economists revised their forecasts for Italian growth upwards in 2017. Has the recent performance of the Italian economy been one of the surprise stories in the EU?
As far back as mid-2016,
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.