Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CDP happy to support Italy from the ground up

Fabio Gallia, who became chief executive of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in 2015, is overseeing its ambitious 2016-2020 business plan. In this interview, he shares his views with GlobalCapital on the prospects for the Italian economy and the role CDP will play in supporting its accelerated recovery.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06 Feb 2018
globcap

: A number of economists revised their forecasts for Italian growth upwards in 2017. Has the recent performance of the Italian economy been one of the surprise stories in the EU? 


As far back as mid-2016, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 50,616.03 181 7.95%
2 JPMorgan 45,059.31 181 7.08%
3 Barclays 37,635.91 103 5.91%
4 Goldman Sachs 37,138.09 90 5.83%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,945.16 123 5.64%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 16.11%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 13.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 11.42%
4 BNP Paribas 1,836.29 8 5.16%
5 ING 1,671.37 6 4.70%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,009.45 8 15.91%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 12.28%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 8.64%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 678.17 5 5.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 595.51 6 4.72%