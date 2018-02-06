Watermark
CFTC warms to federal oversight of crypto as criticism grows

Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Christopher Giancarlo on Tuesday criticised the oversight regime of cryptocurrency spot transactions, saying that a “rationalised federal framework” could be more effective at ensuring the market's integrity.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06 Feb 2018

In written testimony delivered to the Senate Banking Committee, the chairman emphasised that cryptocurrency trading platforms were not subject to direct oversight by the SEC or the CFTC, as he discussed the drawbacks of a state-by-state approach to oversight. 

“Any proposed federal regulation of virtual currency platforms ...

