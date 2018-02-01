Watermark
Digi Communications refis €163m of bridge loan

Digi Communications’ Hungarian subsidiary has refinanced part of a €200m bridge loan provided by Citi and ING in October last year, which was used to fund the acquisition of a subsidiary of fellow Hungarian communications company Invitel.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 12:15 PM

The company first announced its plans to acquire the residential and business customer unit of Invitel on July 21. The €140m takeover is expected to be completed by March.

The bridge loan, which was signed in October last year, consisted of two tranches: €140m for the acquisition ...

