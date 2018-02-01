Digi Communications refis €163m of bridge loan

The company first announced its plans to acquire the residential and business customer unit of Invitel on July 21. The €140m takeover is expected to be completed by March.The bridge loan, which was signed in October last year, consisted of two tranches: €140m for the acquisition ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.