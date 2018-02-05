US CLOs touch 100bp, but BAML cautions on short term Enjoying its busiest start to the calendar year since 2013, the US CLO market steamed ahead last week with triple-A new issue spreads touching the 100bp milestone. Bank of America Merrill Lynch cautioned Friday on the risk of market volatility seeping into the underlying loan market, however.

CIFC priced a $1.02bn CLO via Morgan Stanley last Wednesday with the senior triple-A piece priced at 100bp over three month Libor The deal capped $6bn of issuance across 10 deals during the month, the busiest January in the primary market since 2013 according to Wells Fargo. The ...