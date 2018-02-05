Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European primary ABS volumes to drag compared to UK

European securitization volumes are expected to be muted over the medium term said analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report published on Monday, in sharp contrast to the strong start to the year seen in the UK securitization market.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05 Feb 2018

The wind down of the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme this month means UK lenders are more likely to consider replacement sources of funding.  

In a report published on Monday, analysts at BAML argued that UK borrowers would probably fight for deposits, but would also consider ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,663.78 18 10.32%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 5,289.01 15 9.64%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 7.54%
4 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 6.43%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,280.03 14 5.98%