European primary ABS volumes to drag compared to UK European securitization volumes are expected to be muted over the medium term said analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report published on Monday, in sharp contrast to the strong start to the year seen in the UK securitization market.

The wind down of the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme this month means UK lenders are more likely to consider replacement sources of funding. In a report published on Monday, analysts at BAML argued that UK borrowers would probably fight for deposits, but would also consider ...