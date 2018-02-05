Vodafone’s Liberty Global talks raise hopes of telco M&A boom

Vodafone said on Friday that it was in “early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global.”
That means Virgin Media is not under discussion, but assets in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary reportedly are....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.