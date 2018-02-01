Instone eyes a €943m valuation as it opens the books German housebuilder Instone Real Estate could be worth as much as €943m when it lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this month if its IPO is priced at the top of the range.

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are global coordinators, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and UniCredit bookrunners. The company set the price range for its IPO on Friday at €21.50 to €25.50, making the deal worth €438m to €519m, excluding the greenshoe. This range means a market capitalisation of €795m to €943m. The company set the price range for its IPO on Friday at €21.50 to €25.50, making the deal worth €438m to €519m, excluding the greenshoe. This range means a market capitalisation of €795m to ...