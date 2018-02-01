Watermark
Instone eyes a €943m valuation as it opens the books

German housebuilder Instone Real Estate could be worth as much as €943m when it lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this month if its IPO is priced at the top of the range.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:00 PM

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are global coordinators, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and UniCredit bookrunners.

The company set the price range for its IPO on Friday at €21.50 to €25.50, making the deal worth €438m to €519m, excluding the greenshoe. This range means a market capitalisation of €795m to ...

