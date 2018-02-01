Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Enerjisa closes books but ECM buyers pushing back on valuations

Turkish utilities firm Enerjisa closed the books for its IPO on Friday February 2, having narrowed the range to the bottom of the original guidance, as investors challenge issuers on the prices of new share listings.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:15 PM

The bookrunners are Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

The deal had originally been expected to price between TL6.25 and TL7.50, according to Dealogic, but that range was revised by bookrunners on Friday morning, according to a note seen by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,051.51 169 7.86%
2 JPMorgan 40,147.27 172 7.01%
3 Barclays 35,359.06 98 6.17%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,234.86 80 6.15%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,500.82 105 5.15%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 22.79%
2 BNP Paribas 1,774.32 7 7.06%
3 ING 1,671.37 6 6.65%
4 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,341.52 4 5.34%
4 HSBC 1,341.52 4 5.34%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,875.45 7 16.47%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 13.61%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 9.58%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 544.17 4 4.78%
5 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 4.59%