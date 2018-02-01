AMAG Leasing issues two Swissie bonds in a week

The BBB/BBB- rated issuer used the ABS market for its funding in 2015 and 2016, but switched to the corporate bond market in 2017. It looks to be following the same approach in 2018.Monday’s five year was priced at 52bp over mid-swaps, which equated to a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.