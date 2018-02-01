Nazara Tech seeks green light for Indian IPO

The firm has lined up ICICI Securities as left lead and Edelweiss Financial Services as bookrunning lead manager for the deal, which will comprise 5.54m secondary shares, or 20.6% of its equity capital.Investor Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings and promoter Mitter Infotech are selling 5.18m and 360,299 shares, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.