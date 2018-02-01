India seeks InvIT boost as NHAI picked for share sale

Arun Jaitley, the minister of finance, said when presenting the 2018-2019 national budget on Thursday the government will handpick certain central state-owned companies to be injected into InvITs from next year.One of these assets is the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which manages a network of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.